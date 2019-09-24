Report: Drunk driver rear ends patrol car into Charleston police officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one of their officers avoided serious injury after a drunk driver crashed into her patrol car which struck the officer who was outside working on a car accident.
Probationary Police Officer Nicole Ramser was transported with minor injuries to MUSC where she was treated and released.
According to police, Senior Police Officer Andrew Wheeler was also on the scene with Ramser, but was not injured in the incident.
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the rear-end collision and charged the driver, William Love of Charleston, with driving under the influence.
Authorities said it all started when the officers were investigating a collision on the westbound lane of the James Island Connector on Sunday.
“Officer Ramser completed the collision report and got out of her police cruiser to give the report to the drivers involved in the collision,” CPD officials said."That’s when a vehicle driven by Love rear ended Officer Ramser’s police cruiser."
A report states the police cruiser struck Ramser who was knocked down and into the retaining wall.
Police say her police cruiser was also pushed into the vehicle involved in the initial collision.
“The blue lights of both police cruisers were on when the accident occurred,” Charleston police officials said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.