SCDOT schedules 4-day closure of Hwy 178 in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will temporarily close part of Hwy 178 in Dorchester County for four days later this week.
The closure will begin Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and remain in place until Sunday at 5 p.m. from US-78 to Sandhill Road.
Officials say the closure is necessary for crews to replace an 85-year-old pipe which has separations between the joints. That pipe is approximately 16 feet below the surface.
Dorchester County suggests drivers use the following detours:
- Traveling West – At the intersection of US-78 and US-178, continue US-78 then turn right onto Sandhill Road to US-178 West.
- Traveling East on US-178 – turn right onto Sandhill Road then left onto US-78 East.
- School Traffic traveling to and from Harleyville/Ridgeville Middle School should utilize School House Road.
- Traffic traveling to and from the landfill or sand mine on Harrison Road should utilize Taylor Pond Road to First Bend Road to Beidler Forest Road then to Harrison Road.
