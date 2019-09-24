SCDOT working to reduce crashes on Ashley River Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ashley River Road is lined with historic plantations and beautiful tree canopies, but it’s also one of the worst roads for crashes in South Carolina.
On Tuesday, the Department of Transportation is inviting the public to hear more about their plan to make the highway safer.
The area under consideration is from the bridge in Dorchester County to the Charleston County/Dorchester County Line near Middleton Place.
SCDOT says This is where the majority of crashes happen. More than 50 people have been killed because of crashes on Highway 61.
This project is a part of the SCDOT Rural Roads Project.
There are two plans that officials are considering. Neither would widen the travel lanes. However, option one includes 10-foot shoulders and the removal of more than 250 trees. Option two includes 4-foot shoulders and nearly 60 trees removed.
While the SCDOT says these changes are already a huge compromise to save the trees, others believe that something else can be done. Many drivers have suggested more traffic enforcement.
The public meeting is on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m at Ashley Ridge High School.
