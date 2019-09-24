Trio arrested following multi-county chase through the Lowcountry

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced the arrest of three people following a multi-county car chase through the Lowcountry.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Donovan Marquis Reed of Goose Creek, 26-year-old Ralph Kavales Frasier of North Charleston, and 18-year-old Krystal Virginia Cockerham of North Charleston.
Their arrest stems from an incident early Monday morning when a DCSO deputy witnessed a burglary in progress.
According to the sheriff’s office, Dep. Darren Botticelli saw the front window glass broken at King’s One Stop on 2508 Highway 78. A report states the deputy saw multiple suspects coming out the front door of the business.
The deputy then attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle as it was driving away.
The sheriff’s office said a pursuit then began which lasted forty minutes with the suspects traveling east on Highway 78 to Ridgeville, then to Givhans, Summerville, North Charleston and eventually back to Goose Creek and North Charleston.
Stop sticks were deployed by the North Charleston Police Department.
According to investigators, the vehicle stopped at Red Bank and Forrest Lawn where all three attempted to run.
“The female driver was immediately taken into custody,” DCSO offficials said. “The two males were apprehended a short time later by Dorchester, Berkeley, Charleston County deputies and the North Charleston Police Department.”
One of the males was apprehended by a Berkeley K-9.
The sheriff’s office said during the pursuit multiple items were observed being thrown from the vehicle.
“Other units retrieved that evidence,” DCSO officials said.
Reed has been charged with four counts of burglary in the second degree.
Those charges stem from burglaries in the following locations:
- King’s One Stop on 2508 Highway 78 on Sept. 23
- Country Corner Convenience Store on 2271 Highway 61, Ridgeville on Sept. 19
- Givhans Stop and Shop on 1830 Highway 61 in Ridgeville on Sept. 13
- King’s One Stop on 2508 Highway 78 on Sept. 13
Frasier has been charged with two counts of burglary in the second degree
Those charges stem from burglaries at the following locations:
- Kings’ One Stop on 2508 Hwy 78 on Sept. 23
- Country Corner Convenience Store on 2271 Highway 61 on Sept. 19
Cockerham has been charged with three counts of burglary in the second degree, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, and one count failure to stop for blue lights. The failure to stop, possession of the stolen vehicle and one burglary charge are from the King’s One Stop burglary on the 23rd. The other two burglary charges are from
- Givans Stop and Shop on 1830 Highway 61 on Sept. 13
- King’s One Stop on 2508 Highway 78 on Sept. 13
Reed and Frasier were denied bond. Cockerham was given a $20,000 bond for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and $5,000 for failure to stop. Her bond was denied on the burglary charges.
