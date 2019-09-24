Tropical trio, lack of rain and a return of Summer heat!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We continue to see quiet weather here at home while the tropics stay busy. The temperatures will be heating up over the next couple of days with highs in the low 90s and morning lows much warmer in the low 70s. Overall, no significant rain chances are in the forecast for the next 7 days.
TROPICS:
1) Tropical Storm Jerry has weakened as it closes in on Bermuda. Following the passage of Bermuda in the next day or so, no other land areas will be impacted as it fades away over the open Atlantic.
2) Tropical Storm Karen will approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later today with heavy rain and gusty winds. Karen will continue moving northward for a few days before slowing down and drifting around, south of Bermuda, later this week through the weekend. It is still too early to tell if Karen will ever threaten the United States.
3) Tropical Storm Lorenzo will likely become a hurricane later today. Lorenzo is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week but an early turn to the north is forecast. This would keep Lorenzo from ever posing a threat to any land areas.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 90.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 92.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible. High 90.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.