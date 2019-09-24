Want to try pumpkin spice SPAM? You’re too late

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you didn’t have a chance to try pumpkin spice-flavored SPAM yet, you’re fresh out of luck.
The company said that the flavor has sold out at spam.com and Walmart.com, where the product was exclusively being sold.
“Our 15 other varieties are still available,” the company reassured, in response to a recent inquiry.
Some people thought it was a joke when SPAM announced it was jumping on the pumpkin spice bandwagon this year.
But with the flavor all sold out ― by the first day of fall ― SPAM is likely doing the laughing now.
SPAM said its pumpkin spice canned meat has “hints of cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg.”
Sound good? There’s no word yet on whether the product will be offered next year.
