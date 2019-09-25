Charleston County halts burning debris from Hurricane Dorian at Ravenel site

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has stopped burning Hurricane Dorian debris at its Hyde Park site in Ravenel.
According to county officials, the burning is halted indefinitely but debris is still being taken there to be grinded.
“We want the trucks to stop immediately," said Andrea Dunn, a Ravenel resident. "We want the debris being dropped off to stop immediately. We want some, if not all, of the debris that’s over there moved, so they don’t have to burn.”
