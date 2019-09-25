Charleston County halts burning debris from Hurricane Dorian at Ravenel site

Charleston County halts burning debris from Hurricane Dorian at Ravenel site
The site, off Hyde Park Road in Ravenell, is one of the four county debris sites. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | September 25, 2019 at 5:21 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 5:26 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has stopped burning Hurricane Dorian debris at its Hyde Park site in Ravenel.

According to county officials, the burning is halted indefinitely but debris is still being taken there to be grinded.

Recently, a neighborhood started a petition due to the debris burning near their homes.

“We want the trucks to stop immediately," said Andrea Dunn, a Ravenel resident. "We want the debris being dropped off to stop immediately. We want some, if not all, of the debris that’s over there moved, so they don’t have to burn.”

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.