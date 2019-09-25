Classroom Champions: Windsor Hill teacher wants K’Motion seats for students

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Remember when you were in school and your teacher would tell you to “sit still and stop wiggling in your seat?”
Well one teacher encourages her students to move around in their chairs, and she’s even found the perfect seats for it.
Children who have learning challenges, need a little extra assistance in the classroom to achieve their best.
And the special needs support teacher at Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary School in North Charleston says sometimes, the solution for her students, can be as easy as what they sit on.
Janine Ciaccia wants to give her students the freedom to wiggle while they learn.
She wants more chairs called K’Motion.
"A typical classroom chair or spot on the carpet may not work for these students. Sometimes they want to learn, but they just can not get their bodies to regulate and work with their minds. K'Motion chairs will help students that need that extra core balance and muscle work to sit while they learn," Ciaccia said.
Ciaccia wants four chairs. The total cost is $291. If you’d like to support the students at Windsor Hill Elementary, then click the link.
Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
Every Wednesday at 7:30, look for a Lowcountry classroom to support.
