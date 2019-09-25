Cops: Man arrested for wearing mask at Summerville gas station following report of armed robbery

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers arrested a man for wearing a mask at a Summerville gas station after receiving a report of an armed robbery at the business.
The Summerville Police Department arrested 21-year-old Labrandon Jajuan Conerly of Bamberg.
According to police, Conerly was in violation of a statute for unlawfully entering a public place while wearing a mask. Investigators say a clerk called emergency dispatchers thinking that the business was getting robbed when she saw a masked man enter the business.
The investigation began on Monday at 7:32 p.m. when police responded to the Spinx on 360 E. 5th North St. for a report of a possible robbery in progress.
Dispatch operators told the responding officer that the suspect vehicle was a Chevrolet Impala and that the suspect was wearing a mask and he had a firearm.
When the officer got to the scene, a clerk pointed to the front of the store and said the subjects were getting in a Chevy Impala.
The officer reported that he took out his service weapon, pointed it at the three subjects and ordered them to show their hands. Other police units then arrived and placed the three in custody.
The clerk said she had just thrown some trash away outside and looked inside the store and saw a man walking to the counter with a yellow ski mask on.
A report states the clerk then signaled to her manager, and called police since she thought the store was being robbed.
The clerk told officers that she signaled the employee behind the counter to ask him if the masked man had a gun, and thought the employee had indicated that a crime was taking place and relayed that information to emergency dispatchers.
Shortly after, the clerk said she realized that the employee was saying “yes” to her because he thought she was asking if she could take a smoke brake.The employee behind the counter told officers that the masked man purchased a few items and left the store.
Officers said they located a yellow ski mask in the suspect’s car, and observed video of the suspect wearing a mask while going into the business. Labrandon was then arrested.
