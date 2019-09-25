Coroner identifies man killed in downtown Charleston shooting

By Live 5 Web Staff | September 25, 2019 at 5:33 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 5:33 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified a man killed in a shooting in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Ramone Gary from North Charleston died from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon on Stroble Lane.

Charleston police say another person was also shot in the incident.

That person was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Anyone with information should call Consolidated Dispatch (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

