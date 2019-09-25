Coroner identifies man killed in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified a man killed in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Ramone Gary from North Charleston died from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon on Stroble Lane.
That person was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina.
Anyone with information should call Consolidated Dispatch (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.