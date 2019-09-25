Couple reunited with dogs after truck was stolen with pets inside

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County couple was reunited Wednesday with their pet dogs a day after their truck was stolen with the dogs inside.
Summerville Police say the truck was stolen from Summerville Medical Center Tuesday morning.
Tony Grooms said he left the truck running in the hospital parking lot with the air conditioning on for the dogs. At the time, Grooms’ fiancée, Michelle Spires, was being treated at the hospital after being involved in a car accident.
Summerville Police believe the truck was stolen by a man who earlier asked Grooms for a ride from the hospital to Orangeburg Road.
“He said he had lost his mother to cancer and I told him I couldn’t give him a ride because my fiancée is up there and she just got in a wreck,” Grooms said.
According to an incident report, the truck was found Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester County but there were no sign of the dogs.
The couple feared they would never see the dogs again.
“I did not think we’d find our dogs, we were so worried about them seeing what kind of breed they are, use them as bait dogs,” Spires said.
The couple is grateful to have them back unharmed.
“I’m just so excited that my dogs were taken care of, my dogs are safe be they’re back home with us because I didn’t think I’d see them again,” Spires said.
The woman who found the dogs said they were wandering in the Quail Arbor subdivision near the hospital. She said she found out who they belonged to through Facebook.
Police have reportedly identified a suspect in the theft of the truck.
Grooms said some items that were in it are missing. Police have not said if any charges will be filed.
