Deputies arrest man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl nearly a decade ago.
Deputies arrested 75-year-old Herman Livingston who has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 11.
“This case was just brought to our attention this year but we still investigate to find out what happened,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “My investigators developed enough information to bring charges against this individual.”
The investigation began when the sheriff’s office were notified last month when a teenager’s mother called to make a report.
“The mother of the victim said that during a counseling session, the victim had informed the counselor of several inappropriate contacts that happened in September of 2010,” OCSO officials said.
The victim said she was groped and also touched in other inappropriate ways.
A report states that when the suspect was confronted by investigators, Herman said he wasn’t going to deny the allegations against him.
“He told investigators that he was playing what he felt were ‘games’ with the then five-year-old child,” OCSO officials said."He said he called the game ‘vampire,’according to the report."
The court deferred bond to a circuit court judge at a later date while informing Herman of his rights.
Herman made an appearance during the morning session of bond court. However, he was held over while his charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct could be upgraded.
