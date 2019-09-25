WATCH LIVE: Deputies to announce arrest in 1996 arson at Macedonia High School

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County’s sheriff says a man who was a junior at Macedonia High School has been charged in the burning of the school 23 years after the night it burned down.
Daniel Scott Davis, 40, is charged with second-degree arson and second-degree burglary, Sheriff Duane Lewis said.
Macedonia High School burned to the ground on Aug. 4, 1996. Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division ruled the fire arson. Lewis said Davis was 17 years old at the time of the fire.
Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the arrest at a Wednesday afternoon news conference in Moncks Corner.
Lewis said the arrest came after the discovery of a piece of evidence investigators weren’t initially aware they had. The fingerprint, he said, was in “a unique place that would have indicated involvement in this crime.”
Lewis said he asked his team to reopen the case two years ago and that investigators had been working on the case since. Lewis made the announcement of Davis’s arrest while accompanied by former teachers and students at the school.
“The school was the center point of the Macedonia, St. Stephen, the whole general area,” he said. “This school represented the community. It was where everything happened and the people in Macedonia had a love for this school. And to see it totally destroyed on that August 4th night, it really devastated a lot of people.”
The sheriff said he believes the incident began as a vandalism but then led to some materials inside the school being set on fire.
Lewis said his agency worked with SLED in the investigation. But he said others may still be involved.
“But we believe based on the evidence that the scene, there’s additional suspects out there that are still on the loose,” Lewis said. “If you know something about this individual, if you know something about who his friends were at the time, and who he was hanging around with or if you’ve heard that they were at the school that at the time with a fire, please call us.”
Lewis said a judge set a $20,000 personal recognizance bond for Davis, who was expected to be released later Wednesday.
The same year it burned, a new school, Timberland High School opened that fall. Timberland was built as a result of the merger of Cainhoy, Macedonia and St. Stephen High Schools, opened that fall.
A bell salvaged from the rubble of the school remains at Berkeley County School District headquarters where former Macedonia High School Coach Fulton Mitchum rang the bell back in August to celebrate the start of the new school year.
“I hope that community feel some relief, the people who have put their heart and soul and energy into that school, their lives, their livelihood, their children, their grandchildren, great grandchildren, I just hope in some small measure that today gives you some comfort,” Lewis said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
