Deputies: Man stole $300,000 worth of precious metal from Lowcountry chemical facility

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a 39-year-old Georgetown man accused of stealing $300,000 worth of precious metal from a Lowcountry chemical facility.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Robert J. Pritt who has been charged with grand larceny.
His charges stem from an incident on the early morning hours of July 13 when investigators say thieves infiltrated the 3V Sigma USA chemical facility using the Sampit River and stole multiple barrels of palladium, a rare-earth precious metal, worth approximately $300,000.
“Initially armed with only dark and grainy security camera footage, investigators worked diligently to develop additional leads and evidence, ultimately resulting in the identification of suspects,” GCSO officials said.
After a 10-week investigation, deputies took Britt into custody. A report states investigators were also able to recover all of the stolen palladium and return it to 3V Sigma USA.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely.
“The case was assigned to deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division,” GCSO officials said.
