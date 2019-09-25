Following mumps outbreak, CofC hosting free MMR vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston has partnered with MUSC and the S.C. Department of Health and Environment control to host a free MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccination clinic Wednesday.
DHEC labeled the mumps virus on the CofC campus an outbreak after they confirmed a third case of mumps on Sept. 23.
To prevent further spread of the mumps, CofC is hosting a free MMR vaccine clinic on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
Those eligible for the free vaccination are CofC students and faculty who have not been vaccinated, have only received one dose of the MMR vaccine, are not sure of their MMR vaccination status and/or don’t have the documentation.
DHEC does not recommend a third dose of the vaccine for those who have documentation that they have already been vaccinated.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.