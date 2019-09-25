Lowcountry clean up continues after Dorian, completion still weeks away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been more than three weeks since Hurricane Dorian impacted the Lowcountry, and officials say it could take at least another month for some areas to be cleared of the damaged trees and limbs left behind by the storm.
The City of Charleston’s staging area off Sumar Street has debris piled several feet high as crews work 12 hour shifts.
Crews have collected more than 86,000 cubic yards of debris from city streets so far.
On Wednesday, crews were concentrated in zones in West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island and Daniel island.
Officials are expecting city crews to return to their normal routes starting the week of Oct. 7, but the contracted crews will still be focused on debris clean up in certain zones.
“In a typical week, the city picks up 2,400 cubic yards of trash. At that rate, it would take 10 months to remove the 100,000 cubic yards of debris left behind in the city by Dorian. In order to reduce that time dramatically, the city and county of Charleston are working with AshBritt, a debris hauling contractor, and Rostan Solutions for independent monitoring of the debris collection, which is required for FEMA reimbursement,” said city officials.
The zones that crews are working in are updated on this map: http://gis.charleston-sc.gov/hurricane-maps-tools/
The city also provides the following debris reminders with every release: https://www.charleston-sc.gov/2327/Dorian-Recovery-Reminders
