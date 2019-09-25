Lowcountry clean up continues after Dorian, completion still weeks away

“In a typical week, the city picks up 2,400 cubic yards of trash. At that rate, it would take 10 months to remove the 100,000 cubic yards of debris left behind in the city by Dorian. In order to reduce that time dramatically, the city and county of Charleston are working with AshBritt, a debris hauling contractor, and Rostan Solutions for independent monitoring of the debris collection, which is required for FEMA reimbursement,” said city officials.