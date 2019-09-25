Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 5 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off Friday night and our Game of the Week will be in Berkeley as the Stags host Summerville.
9/27
Summerville (3-1) at Berkeley (2-1)
Wando (2-1) at Ashley Ridge (2-2)
Cane Bay (2-2) at Stall (0-4)
Goose Creek (2-1) at Ft. Dorchester (4-0)
Stratford (1-2) at West Ashley (1-3)
Colleton County (1-3) at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Woodland (2-2) at Bishop England (2-1)
Timberland (2-1) at Hanahan (0-3)
North Charleston (2-1) at Baptist Hill (2-2)
Philip Simmons (1-3) at Whale Branch
Legion Collegiate at Oceanside (4-0)
Lake Marion at Cross (2-2)
Military Magnet (0-3) at Branchville
May River at Burke (1-3)
St. John’s (1-3) at Waccamaw
First Baptist (5-0) at Hammond
Pinewood Prep (0-4) at Wilson Hall
Orangeburg Prep at Porter-Gaud (2-2)
Thomas Heyward at Northwood (1-2)
Spartanburg Christian at Colleton Prep (2-2)
Hilton Head Christian at Dorchester Academy (3-1)
Charleston Collegiate (1-2) at Bethesda Academy
