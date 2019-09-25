Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 5 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off Friday night and our Game of the Week will be in Berkeley as the Stags host Summerville.

9/27

Summerville (3-1) at Berkeley (2-1)

Wando (2-1) at Ashley Ridge (2-2)

Cane Bay (2-2) at Stall (0-4)

Goose Creek (2-1) at Ft. Dorchester (4-0)

Stratford (1-2) at West Ashley (1-3)

Colleton County (1-3) at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Woodland (2-2) at Bishop England (2-1)

Timberland (2-1) at Hanahan (0-3)

North Charleston (2-1) at Baptist Hill (2-2)

Philip Simmons (1-3) at Whale Branch

Legion Collegiate at Oceanside (4-0)

Lake Marion at Cross (2-2)

Military Magnet (0-3) at Branchville

May River at Burke (1-3)

St. John’s (1-3) at Waccamaw

First Baptist (5-0) at Hammond

Pinewood Prep (0-4) at Wilson Hall

Orangeburg Prep at Porter-Gaud (2-2)

Thomas Heyward at Northwood (1-2)

Spartanburg Christian at Colleton Prep (2-2)

Hilton Head Christian at Dorchester Academy (3-1)

Charleston Collegiate (1-2) at Bethesda Academy

