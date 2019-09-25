New community park to open in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of mount pleasant is looking to approve a community park in the heart of new development.
The town’s commercial design review board will meet tonight at 5 pm to approve plans for the Midtown Community Park.
Synchronicity Land + Architecture is designing the park.
Lead designer Todd Richardson said the space is being built privately but will be open to the public.
The park will be off Midtown avenue near Hungry Neck Blvd in Mount Pleasant.
New townhomes, a hotel, and commercial spaces have popped up surrounding this area in the past few years.
The goal is to create an urban square on more than an acre of undeveloped land to serve the new community.
Park renderings show plenty of green space, a circular gathering center and an amphitheater to host events.
Construction is set to begin just before the new year, with the hopes of opening the space this spring.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.