One injured in N. Charleston shooting, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was injured in a shooting in North Charleston early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the area of the Chicora community around 1:15 a.m. for a call of shots heard. A short time later, dispatchers received a call from the 3200 block of Spurill Avenue from a carrer who said someone had been shot, according to police spokesman Scott Deckard.
When officers found the scene and the victim, they found a man with gunshot wounds, but Deckard said the victim didn’t provide many details about the shooting.
He was taken to MUSC for further treatement.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.