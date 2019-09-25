Sumter man charged with harassment after communicating with 10-year-old girl

Sumter man charged with harassment after communicating with 10-year-old girl
Joshua Newman (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazmine Greene | September 24, 2019 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 8:19 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is facing first-degree harassment charges for communicating with a 10-year-old girl.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for 32-year-old Joshua Newman after he purchased a cellphone for the minor.

Officials say Newman continued to communicate with the girl after her parents told him not to.

Joshua Newman
Joshua Newman (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Newman was arrested and transported to Sumter County Sheriff”s Office Detention Center. He was given a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.