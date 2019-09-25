Sumter man charged with harassment after communicating with 10-year-old girl

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is facing first-degree harassment charges for communicating with a 10-year-old girl.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for 32-year-old Joshua Newman after he purchased a cellphone for the minor.
Officials say Newman continued to communicate with the girl after her parents told him not to.
Newman was arrested and transported to Sumter County Sheriff”s Office Detention Center. He was given a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.
