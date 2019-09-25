Tracking Karen, Lorenzo and plenty of Fall heat!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Busy in the tropics again today as the Lowcountry stays quiet and hot! The heat will continue for at least the next week with daily highs near 90 degrees and warmer mornings in the low 70s. There won’t be many opportunities for rain over the next 7 days. The only chance of rain for the rest of the week will come on Friday. Even that chance of rain looks very slim. Most of you won’t see any rain for the next week.
Tropical Storm Karen: Karen has moved north of Puerto Rico and will continue northward for the next 48 hours before stalling. At that point, Karen may loop around and start heading southwest toward the Bahamas early next week. There is a lot of uncertainty with this track and even more uncertainty with the intensity of this storm. Some models show Karen dissipating early next week. There is nothing to be worried about at this time!
Hurricane Lorenzo: Lorenzo is now a hurricane and expected to become a major hurricane by the weekend. Lorenzo is expected to quickly turn to the north and should never pose a threat to the Caribbean or United States.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot. High 90.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 92.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 90.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90.
