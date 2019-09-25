Tracking Karen, Lorenzo and plenty of Fall heat!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Busy in the tropics again today as the Lowcountry stays quiet and hot! The heat will continue for at least the next week with daily highs near 90 degrees and warmer mornings in the low 70s. There won’t be many opportunities for rain over the next 7 days. The only chance of rain for the rest of the week will come on Friday. Even that chance of rain looks very slim. Most of you won’t see any rain for the next week.