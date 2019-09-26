Authorities arrest Charleston man on child pornography charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old Charleston man on child pornography charges.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Keith Wayne Fleming.
Investigators said Fleming had child pornography in his possession. He was arrested on Sept. 18 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
“Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston Police Department made the arrest,” officials with the attorney general’s office said." Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation."
