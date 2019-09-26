Berkeley Co. councilman Kevin Cox passes away

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County announced Thursday morning that one of its county councilman has died.
Kevin Cox served district 1, including most of Hanahan since 2017. He was also previously a councilman for the city of Hanahan.
Cox and his wife, Janet, were 1982 graduates of Hanahan High School and both later graduated from CofC.
“Kevin Cox was not only a colleague but also a dear friend,” Berkeley County supervisor Johnny Cribb said. “He was a true public servant who worked tirelessly for Hanahan and all of Berkeley County. His passion for the community was evident from the minute you met him. Cox was a family man above all else, who was focused on improving the lives of those around him. On behalf of County Council, our condolences are with his family and friends who are experiencing a tremendous loss right now."
He leaves behind his wife and three daughters who were also graduates of Hanahan High School. He also had two granddaughters.
He first entered public service in 2006 as a city councilman in Hanahan.
According to Berkley County spokesman Hannah Moldenhauer, Cox enjoyed the outdoors and was a passionate coach and spectator of fastpitch softball.
