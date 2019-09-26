CCSD receives nearly $1 million federal grant for counseling, mental health services

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District will receive a significant amount of help from the federal government in the form of a grant which will go toward counseling and mental health services.
The district received the money through the U.S. Department of Education as part of “Project Prevent” which gives out funding to school districts to help them better “identify, assess and serve” students exposed to violence and help them get the mental health services they need to help them deal with trauma and anxiety.
The hope is then that the prevention strategies put in place will later reduce the likelihood that these students would later commit “violent acts.”
The funding will go toward projects which help students in four areas:
- Access to school-based counseling services, or referrals to community-based counseling services, for assistance in coping with trauma or anxiety
- School-based social and emotional supports for students to help address the effects of violence
- Conflict resolution and other school-based strategies to prevent future violence
- A safer and improved school environment, which may include, among others, activities to decrease the incidence of harassment, bullying, violence, gang involvement, and substance use
The total amount budgeted to the district came through the grant came out to $976,205.
