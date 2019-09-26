Deputies arrest registered sex offender on child pornography charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a registered sex offender on child pornography charges.
Authorities announced the arrest of 63-year-old Lawrence Edward Tafoya of Murrells Inlet.
He was was charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
The investigation began on Sept. 19 when the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division received a tip about someone who was possibly in possession of child pornography.
“Agents with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole, while performing a routine search of a parolee’s cell phone, observed what they believed to be child pornography,” GCSO officials said.
A report states the device was seized and transferred to custody of the sheriff’s office where forensic examiners were able to analyze and extract its contents.
“The search uncovered dozens of digital files depicting minor children in a state of sexually explicit nudity,” the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.