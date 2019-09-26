‘Dutch Dialogues’ final report to be presented Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The results of an extended study into flooding in the Lowcountry will be presented on Thursday night.
The group responsible for the study looked at four areas including the Church Creek Basin, the Cooper Bridge Redevelopment area, Johns Island, and the Lockwood Corridor to try and come up with a more strategic approach to stop flooding.
The final report is 250 pages and has already been published and includes recommendations such as elevating evacuation routes on Johns Island.
The presentation will take place at the Gaillard Center at 2 George Street at 6 p.m.
