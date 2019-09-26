4 employees at N. Charleston Boeing facility file racial discrimination lawsuit against company

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four black Boeing employees who work at the Boeing facility in North Charleston have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the airplane maker.
Donta Alston, Kevin Austin, Jonathan Bennett and Joel Washington all say they have been discriminated against on the basis of race. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court.
Alston claims in the lawsuit that despite his experience, Boeing has used him to train “lesser qualified” and “better paid” workers who are white and that he has not been paid at similar levels to his “similarly situated” white coworkers. He alleges that he has asked for raises and asked why he hasn’t been paid similarly to his white coworkers, but claims these questions have been rebuffed and fallen on deaf ears.
Austin alleges he was demoted to a worse shift in the paint shop after he went out on workers’ compensation leave and claims only black employees were moved away from “C shift” while white employees were not demoted.
He also claims black employees have not been given lead position opportunities. In the lawsuit, Austin states he has been under a, “constant barrage of racial harassment, mistreatment, racially disparate mistreatment, workers’ compensation retaliation, and violation of Defendant’s own handbook policies procedures and promises.”
Bennett claims that one specific manager even showed racial favoritism toward white workers and put black workers in a paint shop building which he says was dirty and hazerdous. Washington makes similar complaints about the same manager and added that the manager held up his promotion for an extended period of time while allowing white employees to receive promotions over him.
All four are claiming racial discrimination, breach of contract under Boeing’s equal employment opportunity policy, and retaliation. They are requesting a jury trial.
