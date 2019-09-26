Heat Index Near 100°; Stretch of Above Normal Temps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will feel hot and humid this afternoon out ahead of a cold front. The surge of humidity will make temperatures feel like it’s 100 degree just in from the coast. Look for plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. A front moves through this evening and could spark a couple of showers west of I-95. Temperatures will feel warm and humid with overnight lows dropping into the low 70s.
A couple of showers are possible tomorrow, but the weather pattern is remaining quiet. Highs tomorrow will peak near 90 degrees. Temperatures will stay will above normal through the next 7 days. High pressure will filter back in this weekend and continue to keep a lot of sunshine in the forecast.
In the tropics, we are continuing to track Hurricane Lorenzo and Tropical Storm Karen. Karen should begin weakening tomorrow as it encounters some drier air and stronger upper-level winds. The storm could be downgraded as a weak area of low pressure this weekend. We will continue to monitor this system. Lorenzo quickly intensified to a major category 3 hurricane and is expected to strengthen.
TODAY: Hot & sunny; HIGH: 91.
TOMORROW: Hot with sun & clouds; HIGH: 89.
SATURDAY: Hot and mostly sunny; HIGH: 89.
SUNDAY: Sun & clouds; HIGH: 90.
MONDAY: Hot & sunny; HIGH: 90.
TUESDAY: Staying hot with sun & clouds; HIGH: 87.
WEDNESDAY: Highs will top out in the upper 80s; HIGH: 88.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
