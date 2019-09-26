Investigators schedule news conference on shooting death of postal employee

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies have called a news conference for Friday morning on the homicide of a U.S. Postal Service employee in Andrews.
Irene Pressley, 64, was found shot to death Monday afternoon in her SUV on Morrisville Road in Williamsburg County. United States Postal Inspection Service spokesperson Jessica Adams says Pressley was on her mail delivery route at the time she was wounded.
In a news release from the U.S. Postal Service, the news conference Friday morning will include “an important announcement” in the case. But authorities did not provide further details.
U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge David McGinnis, Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Capt. Johnnie Abraham and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick are all expected to attend the 10 a.m. news conference, the release states.
None have confirmed yet whether an arrest has been made in the case. Williamsburg County deputies, SLED and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service have been working together to try to find her killer and a motive for the murder.
But earlier this week, Adams said if the person responsible for Pressley’s death is caught and convicted, they could face a federal death penalty.
In the meantime, residents in the Bloomingvale community near Andrews have been placing white bows on their mailboxes in memory of Pressley.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.
