Live 5 Scambusters: FTC sues largest online dating site for playing role in romance scams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Trade Commission is going after the biggest online dating service for playing a role in a scam that costs victims more than any other.
The FTC is suing Match Group, Inc., the owner of Match.com, Tinder, OKCupid, PlentyOfFish, and other dating sites. The lawsuit accuses Match of allowing the use of fake profiles in advertisements to lure in new customers.
The lawsuit claims Match sent “You caught his eye” emails to non-subscribers, highlighting accounts the company suspected or knew were fraudulent. The FTC says, between 2013 and 2018, potential subscribers were unaware as many as 25 to 30 percent of Match.com members were using the site to perpetrate scams. The lawsuit says hundreds of thousands of new users subscribed after receiving an advertisement representing a fraudulent account.
Romance scams continue to be very costly for victims. The FTC received 21 thousand reports in the Consumer Sentinel complaint database with losses totaling $143 million in 2018.
If you think you’ve been a victim of a romance scam, report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.