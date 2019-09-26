Loved ones honor murder victims in 13th annual day of remembrance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of people came together Thursday night, to remember the lives of their loved ones who were murdered.
Family and friends of murder victims are also sometimes left behind, so the night was a chance for them to come together and find support in each other.
People took turns sharing their stories in a room full of other people who share the same struggle.
“It’s very important one to have a sense of community and know that someone is going through what you’re going through,” Andrea Jones said.
Jones’s boyfriend, Aubrey Zanders, was shot and killed outside of the couple’s home last December.
He would have turned 40 years old this year.
The event was organized by the “Survivors of Homicide Support Group," a collaborative program between the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and MUSC.
Dozens of other families shared the same pain, even if their cases were solved. Each of them are still trying to move forward the best way they can.
“No one thinks that they’re going to lose a child at the age of 23,” said Tisa Whack whose son was killed in 2015. “I expected him to bury me, not for me to bury him.”
She says although her family has justice, it doesn’t bring her son back.
She hopes that by speaking out, they can reduce the number of murders in the community.
Captain Roger Antonio, the public information officer for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, says he hopes that people will make better decisions after hearing what these families are going through.
He also hopes that this could inspire people to come forward if they have any information about an unsolved murder or crime. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843)-554-1111.
