MUSC receives $833k grant to combat opioid crisis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Medical University of South Carolina officials say the hospital has received a large grant to help try and find solutions to the opioid crisis.
The award worth $833,190 is one of the 375 across 41 states made by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2019.
The NIH launched an initiative in 2018 to improve prevention and treatment strategies for opioid misuse and addiction and to enhance pain management.
“Through this award, MUSC investigators will join a national network of researchers exploring innovative treatments for chronic pain,” Kathleen Brady, M.D., Ph.D., MUSC vice president for Research said. “Our goal is to make these state-of-the-art pain treatments available to benefit the citizens of South Carolina.”
MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said the hospital will use the award to form clinical trial teams.
“The plan is to recruit at least 100 qualified participants with specific pain conditions into concurrent phase 2 trials,” she said. “MUSC team members will also contribute to the Early Phase Pain Investigation Clinical Network, which is part of the NIH HEAL Initiative, by serving on steering committees, proposing trials and providing expertise in clinical trial proposal development.”
In 2018, MUSC set a new record for extramural research funding with more than $276.5 million.
