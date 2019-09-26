Nearly 8 decades after his death, USS Oklahoma sailor is buried at Punchbowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Navy sailor who was killed in the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor was finally laid to rest at Punchbowl national cemetery Wednesday.
Navy water tender 1st class Edwin McCabe, of Newport, North Carolina, was on the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese attack started. He died in the battle, but his remains were never positively identified.
That is, until last November, when the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency was able to match his DNA to living family members.
On Wednesday, McCabe was buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl with full military honors.
Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick, commander of Navy Region Hawaii, was in attendance.
In the attack on Pearl Harbor, 429 crewmen aboard the USS Oklahoma were killed. And in the immediate years that followed, just 35 were identified.
For decades, that’s where the story ended.
But in 2003, an effort to identify more of those killed gained steam ― and led to seven identifications.
And in 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed all of the unknown USS Oklahoma remains that had been buried at Hawaii veterans cemeteries.
The agency hit a significant milestone in that effort just this February: Since beginning their work, the agency had identified 200 of the service members who were exhumed in 2015.
