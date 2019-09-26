North Charleston Coliseum to add 23 metal detectors to entrances

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston is looking to add 23 metal detectors to the Coliseum, Performing Arts Center and the Charleston Area Convention Center entrances.
Tonight, the North Charleston City Council will be voting to purchase the metal detectors for more than $108,000 dollars.
Frank Lapsley, the coliseum’s general manager says staying up to date with security measures is critical in keeping more than half a million annual visitors safe.
“It’s a matter of maintaining and improving across the board, across the industry all of the security precautions that we’re taking,” Lapsley said. “While we don’t have a specific threat or a history of it, it doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t continue to make the property better.”
Between concerts, sports games and conferences, there are between 400 to 450 events throughout the year at the coliseum and convention center.
Currently, the coliseum’s security uses handheld metal detectors and has a clear bag policy that was put in place last year.
“This will be less obtrusive in that you’ll just walk right through it,” Lapsley said. “We are hoping that it will be quicker.”
Back in 2016, the department of homeland security recommended walk-through metal detectors be implemented at the coliseum during a security threat assessment.
The request to purchase the metal detectors already passed the finance committee unanimously.
Finance committee chairman Ron Brinson said the same will happen during the council vote Thursday evening.
“Security is something we have to be concerned with,” Brinson said. “Our management company here does a good job and this is an investment on the equipment they need.”
Dott Williams, North Charleston District 6 representative, said she not only supports metal detectors at the performing arts complex, but also in other public spaces like schools and shopping malls.
“It’s a shame we got to do it,” Williams said. “The way life is now and the way things are going, we just got to do it.”
