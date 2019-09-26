Police arrest 2, confiscate gun, drugs and cash during traffic stop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men face charges after police recovered two handguns, a quantity of drugs and cash in a traffic stop Wednesday morning in Charleston.
Joshua Montreal Bonham, 22, of Goose Creek, is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of MDMA/Ecstasy and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.
Jalen Kaemare Darby, 23, of St. Stephen, is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun and simple possession of marijuana, first offense, Francis said.
At approximately 11:40 a.m., police saw a driver disregard a stop sign while turning left from Johnson Street onto Hanover Street, Francis said. Police say they initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle eventually stopped at Morrison Drive and Huguenin Avenue.
Police say they smelled the odor of marijuana while they spoke with the 20-year-old driver.
While conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle, police say they found a purple Crown Royal bag on the front passenger seat where Bonham had been sitting that contained about 18 grams of a green leafy substance that tested presumptively for marijuana, a pink pill that tested presumptively for MDMA/Ecstasy and a digital scale, Francis said.
Police say they asked the driver if there were any weapons in the vehicle and he said there was a handgun in the glove box. Police say they learned Bonham placed the handgun in the glove box after the traffic stop had been initiated.
Inside of the glove box was a black handgun, an extended magazine, a regular size magazine and a loose 9 mm round, Francis said. The extended magazine contained 31 rounds and the regular size magazine contained 14 rounds, he said.
A probable cause search of Bonham revealed he had 50 grams of a green leafy substance that tested presumptively for marijuana. Bonham also had $574 in his possession.
While searching the back seat, police say they found a blue backpack next to where Darby had been sitting that contained a handgun with a seated extended magazine. There were 27 rounds in the seated magazine with one round chambered, Francis said. An additional empty extended magazine was located next to the gun and a clear plastic bag with 18 grams of a green leafy substance that tested presumptively for marijuana and a black digital scale were also in the backpack, he said.
Both men were transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The driver who was issued a warning for the traffic violation and released, Francis said.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said he’s proud of the work officers are doing to make the city of Charleston safe by getting drugs and guns off the streets.
