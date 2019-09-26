Smoking and vaping violations up in Tri-County school districts, tripled in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of smoking and vaping violations at every school district in the Tri-County increased from the 2017-2018 to the 2018-2019 school year.
In the Berkeley County School District, the number of incidents tripled. At the end of the 2017-2018 year, they had 130 violations, but at the end of the 2018-2019 year, they had 390.
In the Charleston County School District, the number of violations increased from 358 to 443. In Dorchester County School District Two, it increased from 139 to 219. In Dorchester County School District Four, it went from 0 to 1.
DD4 is the only district that seperates vaping from other smoking violations. The other three have them combined as one number.
In CCSD, tobacco-related violations increased at every level: elementary, middle, and high schools.
So far this year, CCSD has had 22 incidents and DD2 has had 16. The data from BCSD and DD4 has been requested.
