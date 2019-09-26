Study: Toxic workplaces take toll on employees, businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly half of Americans have considered quitting and leaving their jobs for good and more than half who actually have did so because of their manager, they say.
Toxic workplaces cost businesses $223 billion dollars over the last five years, according to new research released by the Society for Human Resource Management.
The numbers showed:
- 1 in 5 people have left a job in the last five years because of workplace culture.
- The number one reason was because of their manager – that’s what 58% of people reported.
- 29% of working Americans said they don’t trust their manager to treat them fairly
“From a lack of personal autonomy to the feeling of not being appreciated by superiors, any organization’s workforce is susceptible to fluctuating morale," the organization said in a release. "When morale dips low enough, it can lead to high turnover and workplace instability.“
“One in four says, ‘I literally dread going to work.’ I’m not talking about wishing it was a better day or ‘I kind of don’t like my boss.’ Dread was the term that was used," SHRM President and CEO Johnny Taylor, Jr said. "When that’s happening and employers are spending as much as they are to pay employees, there’s a real disconnect. This is a business imperative. Not just about making people feel better.”
