A Summerville mom is collecting costumes for kids

Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - Although many school districts don't celebrate Halloween, some elementary schools host character parades and other special events so kids can dress up. But not all students have costumes to join in on the fun. But one mom is working to change that.
“So we have princesses,” Jess Schaer says. “Oh so cute, that’s great, I love it. I wish that came in our size, that is very cool!”
Schaer says Halloween is her favorite time of year. She says Oct. 31 is great for kids, because they can dress up and be anything they want.
“Just kind of transports you and play is so important to child development and to happiness and it’s very important for kids to be able to participate in make believe,” Schaer said.
Her kids attend school in Dorchester District Two, where many of the elementary schools organize Character Book Parades or trunk or treat parties. But last year when Schaer worked as a substitute teacher, she saw lots of kids without costumes.
“And on those days, there’s always a certain number of students that show up and they don’t have a costume. And so the teachers are scrambling trying to put something together, Sometimes they have a little cache of crowns and hats that they kind of throw on the kids,” Schaer said.
So Schaer bought 30 costumes from a thrift store and donated them to the school.
“And the costumes went very quickly and I got a lot of positive feedback from the counselors on how awesome that was for the kids who showed up that day without a costume,” Schaer said.
This year, she’s on a one-woman mission to collect even more. Six restaurants and businesses in Summerville are serving as collection sites for new and used costumes.
Schaer is working with the counselors at all of the elementary schools in DD2 to make sure that any child who wants a costume come October 31, will have one.
“It feels really good unpacking these costumes because I think every single costume that I pull out is a smile. It’s a magical night, it’s a memory,” Schaer said.
The drop off deadline is October 18. The costumes are for kids kindergarten through fifth grade, and the sizes are four up to 16. Schaer says she could really use more costumes for boys. No scary costumes or those with weapons, but comic book characters are fine.
You can drop off costumes at:
- Simple Treasures - 145 Central Ave, Summerville
- Coastal Coffee Roasters - 108 E. 3rd N. St., Summerville
- First Citizens Bank - 218 South Main St., Summerville
- Magnolia Dance Academy - 2007 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville
- Swig & Swine - 1990 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville
- Halloween Express - 1825 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville
For more details, visit Schaer’s Facebook page, Summerville Costumes For Kids.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.