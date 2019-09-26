Trident United Way recruiting for AmeriCorps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Want to help out your community and get paid for it at the same time? Then, AmeriCorps may be for you.
AmeriCorps is a voluntary program supported by the U.S. federal government, as well as foundations, corporations, and other donors. It engages adults in public service work with a goal of helping others and meeting critical needs in the community.
The Trident United Way is one of the local agencies working to recruit new members for a one year term beginning in October. Applications are being accepted right now.
AmeriCorps members help people get connected to basic needs when they are in crisis. They help them get food, clothes, shelter, as well as helping them with their power bills and more.
AmeriCorps benefits include a living allowance, an education award to help pay for higher education or repay student loans, and assistance to help pay for child care and health care.
Trident United Way is looking for people of all ages and backgrounds to fill 13 spots for its Trident United Way AmeriCorps member team.
Visit www.tuw.org/americorps to apply.
