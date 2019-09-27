Another Hot & Humid Day; Slight Chance for Showers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees once again with plenty of humidity across the area. The heat index will top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees so continue to stay hydrated and dress light. A few showers may develop just away from the coast this afternoon, but many areas will stay dry. Look for some sun and clouds later today with lots of sunshine out at the beaches! The risk for rip currents is staying at a moderate level. Continue to use extra caution out at the beaches. A hot and humid weekend is ahead with very low rain chances.
The tropics remain active as we monitor Tropical Storm Karen and Hurricane Lorenzo. Karen is hanging on to tropical storm status, barely. This weekend Karen will move into an area of more shear. These upper-level winds will weaken Karen to a remnant area of low pressure this weekend. The storm is forecast to dissipate early next week. Lorenzo remains an impressive category 4 hurricane over the Atlantic. Lorenzo will move northeast away from U.S. and it not expected to impact land.
TODAY: Sun & clouds, isolated pm showers; HIGH: 89.
TOMORROW: Sun & clouds; HIGH: 89.
SUNDAY: Hot with a lot of sunshine; HIGH: 90.
MONDAY: Hot & humid, slight shower chance; HIGH: 87.
TUESDAY: Warm & humid, mostly sunny; HIGH: 86.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, hot; HIGH: 89.
THURSDAY: Slight shower chance, hot; HIGH: 91.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
