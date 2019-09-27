Another Hot & Humid Day; Slight Chance for Showers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees once again with plenty of humidity across the area. The heat index will top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees so continue to stay hydrated and dress light. A few showers may develop just away from the coast this afternoon, but many areas will stay dry. Look for some sun and clouds later today with lots of sunshine out at the beaches! The risk for rip currents is staying at a moderate level. Continue to use extra caution out at the beaches. A hot and humid weekend is ahead with very low rain chances.