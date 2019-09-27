Community rallies behind displaced family from the Bahamas, recovery continues

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Just weeks ago, Sylvia Alfred and her family lost everything as Hurricane Dorian ripped across the Bahamas.
“We honestly thought that we wouldn’t make it,” Alfred said. “It was horrible.”
Sitting in an overcrowded shelter with thousands of others, she got a text of hope, a chance to come to Charleston.
“They asked about my kids and my situation and then asked when would I like to fly out,” Alfred said. “And I was like ‘Oh, the next day.’"
So Sylvia, her 4-year-old daughter, Jolina and 16-year-old son, Johnny, or JJ, came here to Mount Pleasant fourteen days ago.
The Macmurphy family was waiting with an open door.
“They arrived and we’ve been taking it day by day,” Kimberly Macmurphy said. “Getting them settled in a new country, starting with absolutely nothing.”
Since then, hundreds of people in the community have reached out to the family, donating all they can.
“Charleston has always been a special place,” Macmurphy said. “You know it but when you see people show up day in and day out to help support them. It’s amazing.”
Some even offering part-time work, like Karen Maran who owns Sweet Lulu’s Bakery.
“You know the really cool thing for all of us is just to be able to help,” Maran said. “I don’t understand how you could just watch and not be moved and not want to help in some shape or form.”
The Macmurphys, whose family owns the Firefly Sunset Resort in the Abacos, has not only been taking care of Sylvia and her children… But also raising thousands of dollars for those still there through fundraisers and t-shirt sales.
The family is also working with organizations like Southeast Rescue and Relief, the Carolina Coastal Community Hurricane Relief Fund and Songwriters in Paradise to ship supplies.
For Sylvia and her children, even In the wake of the disaster, life must move on.
Both children are now enrolled in local schools, JJ even spent his 16th birthday yesterday playing for the Wando High School JV football team.
“The students are great. Very friendly,” JJ said. “Thanks for letting us be a part of your family here.”
They have a long way to recover from all they’ve lost. Alfred is still looking for a full-time job, a car and a place of her own so she can help her husband who is still in the Bahamas be with their family
“I watch little videos of us together, pictures,” Alfred said. “I cry because Nassau is not even a place for your dog to be.”
Despite the pain, she said it’s the love she’s felt here in Charleston that reminds her of home.
“This place is not only beautiful, but the people are, inside and out," Alfred said.
