Deputies investigating shooting at Ladson neighborhood

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they are investigating a shooting in which a vehicle was damaged by gunfire in a Ladson neighborhood Friday afternoon.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at the Woodside subdivision on Elderwood Drive near Berrywood Drive.
There were no reported injuries in the incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects fled prior to the responding deputies’ arrival.
Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office says the damaged vehicle is still on scene, and deputies are continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Pictures from the scene show deputies have closed a portion of the road off as authorities investigate.
