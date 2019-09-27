Homeowners question Summerville’s tree protection law after Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A temporary suspension of Summerville’s 150-year old “tree protection” law was short lived after Hurricane Dorian left behind damage in “the Flowertown in the Pines.”
While some tree service companies said they lost out on business opportunities with the suspension’s reversal, many homeowners were also concerned about the kind of damage the next storm might cause.
Summerville has strict rules protecting its trees, and that means homeowners need a permit to remove one.
The town’s tree protection ordinance dates back to 1848, and it’s thought to be one of the oldest in the country, according to the town’s website.
The permits to remove trees aren’t easy to obtain, and some tree service companies said they were bombarded with business when the brief suspension of the law was announced.
“It was phone call, after phone call, after phone call,” said Chris Becker. He operates Hauling Axe Tree Service. “People wanting to take advantage of the opportunity and get down trees they were concerned about.”
Mayor Wiley Johnson issued the executive order just a day after Hurricane Dorian.
While the suspension mentioned cleaning up dangerous and hazardous conditions, it did not specify that only damaged trees could be removed.
Town council stepped in and reversed the suspension just days later to protect “healthy trees.”
“There was a lot of opportunity to help out other people that we missed out on, and who knows when we get that opportunity again,” Becker said.
One homeowner said his opportunity to protect his home from storm damage was missed years ago when he first looked into having a tree near his house removed.
Paul Helms said, at the time, town officials told him he would not be issued a permit because the tree was “healthy.”
However, Dorian’s strong winds did not discriminate.
“We heard something hit the house and my wife looked out the window and the tree that was right here was leaning against that window up there, and it was laying across the roofline of our house.” Helms said. “All through the storm we could hear the tree cracking through the house.”
Helms’ insurance would have covered the damage, but he said his deductible increased after Dorian became a hurricane.
“My deductible was $15, 301 for them to fix my house,” Helms said. “Guess what, I didn’t reach my deductible. So everything I’ve had done to my house, I’ve had to pay out of pocket. It could have all been avoided if this tree wasn’t here.”
These issues left many questioning if the town would be responsible for damages if they denied a permit to remove a tree.
The town’s attorney said he could not comment on hypothetical situations but said it would be handled on a case by case basis.
