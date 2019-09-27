Jury indicts 21 new people in conspiracies to smuggle contraband into SC prisons

“Unsealed today were five superseding indictments and one new indictment that, when combined with the original charges from November 2018 and June 2019, collectively contain 118 counts, consisting of 200 charges against 38 defendants,” authorities said."When combined with the conspiracy and misconduct charges issued against two former SCDC corrections officers in June of 2019, there are 21 new defendants added in the case. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding contraband in SCDC should contact SLED or the Attorney General’s Office."