One hospitalized after crash on I-26 WB near Midland Park Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a crash on I-26.
Around 4:30 a.m., a Lexus car became disabled in the middle lane and was hit by two other vehicles near milemarker 210, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern.
All lanes of the highway near Midland Park Road have since been reopened.
For a short amount of time, SCDOT cameras show only one lane getting by with at least one fire truck at the scene.
The lanes were closed for roughly an hour and a half and reopened just before 6 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.