Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/26)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .251 with 27 HR’s and 72 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .204 with 22 HR’s and 58 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - No game. The Beaufort alum is 3-8 with a 5.31 ERA and 74 K’s in 75.1 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .214 with 11 HR’s and 27 RBI.
Triple-A
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over. The Mt. Pleasant native is hitting .231 with 3 HR’s and 9 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors and batting .231 in the Arizona League.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Season over. The Ashley Ridge alum is 7-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 60 K’s in 53.2 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - Season over. The Hanahan alum is hitting .199 with 3 HR’s and 13 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over. He’s 2-1 with 2 saves and an 2.84 ERA with 39 K’s in 31.2 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over. The Summerville alum is batting .267 with 5 HR’s and 29 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over. The Hanahan alum is 1-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 59 K’s in 41.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season Over. The Woodland alum is 1-3 with 2 saves, a 5.87 ERA and 23 K’s in 26 innings of work.
