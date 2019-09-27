Man receives $20K payout after suing Berkeley County deputies for wrongful arrest

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who says he was mistakenly pulled over by Berkeley County deputies who even pulled out their guns received a payout of $20,000 after suing the agency.
Jason Grasty sued the agency following the November 2017 incident.
In his lawsuit against Berkeley County and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, he claimed deputies were told to be on the lookout for a Hispanic man wearing a blue shirt with a power washing logo who was driving a white work van that pulled a trailer.
The suit identified the deputy who pulled him over as Kimber Gist, who had returned to her job months earlier after recovering from being shot five times during a traffic stop in early 2016.
Grasty claimed Gist pulled him over and that he was wearing a red sweater and driving a white work van without a trailer. He said when he exited his vehicle, Gist was behind her open door with her service weapon pointed at him.
He said Gist ordered him to the ground at gunpoint. When Grasty asked why he was being arrested, Gist told him he was not being detained and then lifted him from the ground and placed him, seated, on the hood of her cruiser, the suit states.
The suit alleges that another deputy drove up and informed Gist that Grasty was not the person they were looking for, but that Gist ran his information anyway.
He was later released, the suit states. He sued for $350,000 for false arrest, negligence and battery. He claimed the sheriff’s office should have provided adequate treatment and counseling for Gist before allowing her back at work. He also claimed he suffered financial and emotional damage as a result of the incident.
Grasty received the payout from the Berkey County Insurance Reserve Fund, according to court documents.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.