More than 6k Berkeley Electric customers without power in Goose Creek area

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 6,000 Berkeley Electric customers are without power in the Goose Creek area.
As of almost 4 a.m., a total of 6,141 people didn’t have power, which is almost nine percent of the company’s customers in Berkeley County.
According to a spokeswoman, transmission power was lost at a substation in the Goose Creek area. Crews have found the breaker which is causing the issue and are working to repair it.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
