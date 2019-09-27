More than 6k Berkeley Electric customers without power in Goose Creek area

By Live 5 Web Staff | September 27, 2019 at 3:53 AM EDT - Updated September 27 at 4:35 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 6,000 Berkeley Electric customers are without power in the Goose Creek area.

As of almost 4 a.m., a total of 6,141 people didn’t have power, which is almost nine percent of the company’s customers in Berkeley County.

According to a spokeswoman, transmission power was lost at a substation in the Goose Creek area. Crews have found the breaker which is causing the issue and are working to repair it.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

