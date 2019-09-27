Police charge two men after traffic stop leads to brief chase, rollover crash

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Andrews Police say two men face multiple charges after a driver sped away from a traffic checkpoint and eventually crashed his vehicle.
Quamaine McCray, 27, of Andrews, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, manufacture of Schedule II drugs and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Andrews Police Chief Tyrone York.
Sean Durousseau, 48, of Andrews, is charged with giving false information to police, manufacture with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs and harboring a fugitive, York said.
The charges follow an incident at the intersection of Beech Avenue and Gapway Road Tuesday in Andrews, an incident report states.
Police flagged down a silver Saturn Vue and requested a drivers license and vehicle documentation from the driver, McCray. The officer reported smelling marijuana and asked McCray if he had smoked any that day, the report states. McCray told the officer he had smoked earlier in the day and turned over his license, the report states.
When the officer asked for vehicle information, McCray began searching through a bag that had been on the floorboard of the passenger seat.
While McCray searched through the bad, the officer asked for consent to perform a search, and McCray told the officer to “do what I have to do,” the report states. But when the officer asked him to turn off the car’s engine, McCray put the car in drive and sped off, the report states.
Police say during the chase, McCray tried to turn into the driveway of a home in the 400 block of West Gapway Road, causing the vehicle to roll over.
Both men were arrested at the scene. The report states McCray was taken to a hospital after he complained of pain in his neck and shoulder, and that medical personnel cleared him after taking an x-ray and CAT scan.
Both McCray and Durousseau appeared before a bond judge and have since been released, York said.
