Salvage crews expected to give update on capsized cargo ship off Ga. coast
The Golden Ray remains in the St. Simons Sound where it overturned two weeks ago (Source: WTOC)
September 27, 2019 at 7:31 AM EDT - Updated September 27 at 9:13 AM

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The team working on the Golden Ray salvage operation will give an update on their progress Friday.

Officials are expected to give updates on the oil leakage, the environmental and health impacts, and the effort to remove the overturned ship from the Saint Simons Sound.

Meanwhile, the Unified Command tells us they’ve started a process called “lightering” where a barge is parked next to the vessel so they can pump fuel out of the capsized ship’s fuel tanks. This process is meant to prevent any more fuel and oil from leaking into the water and onto the shore.

